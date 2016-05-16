ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy
  • Healthy homemade food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1608/00

1
| (1) Review
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection hand blender combines 550 Watt power with a uniquely designed blending foot, chopper, whisk and potato masher. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy.
See all benefits

for perfectly blended soups, purees and more

Healthy homemade food made easy

  • 550 W

  • Metal bar, ProMix

  • Chopper, 2 accessory

  • 1 speed

Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

16/05/2016

한국

한국

처음 사용해 보았습니다.

생전 처음 핸드 블렌더를 사용하였습니다. 남들이 하는거 보고 좋아보였지만 선듯 구매하지는 못했습니다. 조금 사용하기 무섭다고 해야하나 왠지 안전하지 못할 거라는 생각에서 입니다. 하지만 제빵을 하기위해 거품기가 필요해 큰 맘 먹고 구입했습니다. 막상 사용해 보니 무서운것 보다 버거웠습니다. 제빵하기에는 들고있기 무거웠고 버튼을 누르고 있으려니 손에 힘이 빠지더군요. 손 쉽게 사용할 수 있는건 아닌것 같습니다.

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1608/90 핸드 블렌더

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1608/90 핸드 블렌더

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.