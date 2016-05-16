2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1608/00
550 W
Metal bar, ProMix
Chopper, 2 accessory
1 speed
With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
열열제빵
16/05/2016
한국
처음 사용해 보았습니다.
생전 처음 핸드 블렌더를 사용하였습니다. 남들이 하는거 보고 좋아보였지만 선듯 구매하지는 못했습니다. 조금 사용하기 무섭다고 해야하나 왠지 안전하지 못할 거라는 생각에서 입니다. 하지만 제빵을 하기위해 거품기가 필요해 큰 맘 먹고 구입했습니다. 막상 사용해 보니 무서운것 보다 버거웠습니다. 제빵하기에는 들고있기 무거웠고 버튼을 누르고 있으려니 손에 힘이 빠지더군요. 손 쉽게 사용할 수 있는건 아닌것 같습니다.
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1608/90 핸드 블렌더
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1608/90 핸드 블렌더