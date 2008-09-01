Search terms

8200 series

Electric shaver

HQ8240
  Fast. Close. Efficient.
    8200 series Electric shaver

    HQ8240
    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      • Rechargeable

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • Speed XL shaving heads
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 minute(s)

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Corded/cordless
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        17 days

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Soft travel pouch
      • Protection cap
      • Power cord
      • Cleaning brush

