A close shave
A stylishly close and comfortable shave. The Philips 800 series shaver combines the Unique Lift & Cut System with Reflex Action, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A close shave
A stylishly close and comfortable shave. The Philips 800 series shaver combines the Unique Lift & Cut System with Reflex Action, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits
A close shave
A stylishly close and comfortable shave. The Philips 800 series shaver combines the Unique Lift & Cut System with Reflex Action, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A close shave
A stylishly close and comfortable shave. The Philips 800 series shaver combines the Unique Lift & Cut System with Reflex Action, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits
Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Service
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.