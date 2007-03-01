Home
6000 series

Electric shaver

HQ6090
    The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour following system guarantees a ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      • With 1 hour charge time
      3D Contour-following system

      3D Contour-following system

      The 3D Contour-following system allows the individual shaving heads to move, enabling them to closely follow the curves of your face and neck. For a perfectly close shave, even in the difficult to reach areas.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

      Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        • 3D Contour-following
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Shaving time
        13 days
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Corded/cordless

      • Design

        Material
        Chrome
        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Protection cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

