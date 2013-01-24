Search terms
A closer shave
This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A closer shave
This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits
A closer shave
This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A closer shave
This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits
Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Accessories
Power
Service