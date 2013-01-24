Home
Shaver 2HD

HQ481/16
Overall Rating
  • Close shave Close shave Close shave
    Shaver 2HD

    HQ481/16
    Overall Rating

    Close shave

    Compact, two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology, Micro Groove, LED display and individually floating Micro+ shaving heads for a close and comfortable shave at an affordable price.

    Shaver 2HD

    Close shave

    Close shave

      Close shave

      Lift & Cut system

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Delux travel pouch included

      Delux travel pouch included.

      Up to 30 minutes cordless shave

      Up to 30 minutes cordless shave.

      Unique Lift & Cut system

      This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Corded
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Luxurious pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

