Electric shaver

HQ40/18
    Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lift & Cut system

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Battery operation
        Shaving time
        20 days

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

