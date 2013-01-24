Search terms
Beautiful style, absolute care
Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Beautiful style, absolute care
Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits
Beautiful style, absolute care
Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Beautiful style, absolute care
Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits
Gentle and pleasant vibrations evenly distribute the hair over the plates so that each hair benefits from the care effects.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair
Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Hair type
Features
Service