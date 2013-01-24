Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Straightener

HP8361/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Beautiful style, absolute care Beautiful style, absolute care Beautiful style, absolute care
    -{discount-value}

    Straightener

    HP8361/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Beautiful style, absolute care

    Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR319.00
    Find similar products

    Straightener

    Beautiful style, absolute care

    Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits

    Beautiful style, absolute care

    Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR319.00
    Find similar products

    Straightener

    Beautiful style, absolute care

    Ultimate hair care. Thanks to the advanced keratin technology, reveal & protect the natural shine of your hair while styling. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straighteners
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Beautiful style, absolute care

      ProCare Keratin Hair Straightener

      • Extra wide ceramic plates
      • Accurate control 230 C
      • Ionic conditioning
      • Vibrating plates
      Gentle vibrating plates for optimum care effects

      Gentle vibrating plates for optimum care effects

      Gentle and pleasant vibrations evenly distribute the hair over the plates so that each hair benefits from the care effects.

      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair

      Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

      Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      2.5m cord

      The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

      Ready to use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30s
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Features

        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item