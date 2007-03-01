Search terms

1

Hairdryer

HP4840/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • 1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings 1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings 1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings
    -{discount-value}

    Hairdryer

    HP4840/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

    This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right or left-handed person to use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairdryer

    1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

    This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right or left-handed person to use. See all benefits

    1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

    This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right or left-handed person to use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairdryer

    1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

    This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right or left-handed person to use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings

      Compact

      • 1000W

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        110V,220V, 230-240V V
        Material housing styler
        ABS

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.