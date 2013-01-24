Ionic care for smooth and shiny hair

Static electricity exists everywhere especially in dry environment. That's why your hair gets frizzy and messy easily. To help you get rid of this annoying issue, we bring easier solution: ionic styling brush. The ionizer generates negative ions to neutralize positive charge of static electricity. It helps to reduce frizz and bring back smoothness and shine to your hair instantly. To improve the ion diffusion on hair, we keep the ionizer close to the cushion, which allows to spread ion on hair more efficiently when you brush. Keep neat look anytime, anywhere from now on!