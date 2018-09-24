2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
White, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.
4.6
of 5
307
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Wanie
24/09/2018
Malaysia
Good
First Philips is a good brand. Is very quality and it very fast cooking and no need oil. Save for my cholestrol free and its easy to bring out from house.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/91 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/91 Airfryer
weileong
02/12/2016
Malaysia
The Philips Viva TurboStar Airfryer is suitable for lots of recipes
The Philips Viva TurboStar Airfryer is easy to use helps me cook in a more healthy way and saves my time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer
Airffryer Queen
26/09/2021
Australia
Easy to use
I absolutely love it use it all the time instead of my big oven
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries