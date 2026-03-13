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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9312/00
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Important Information Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9312/00
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9312/00
All (3)
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
The water boiled in this kettle tastes metally. How can I improve the taste?