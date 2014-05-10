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  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling
  • Safe and easy boiling

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9312/00

2.2

| (5) Reviews

Safe and easy boiling

The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel with a double-housing design to preserve heat and prevent scalding, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

See all benefits

Kettle with double-housing and stainless steel

Safe and easy boiling

  • 1.7 L, 1800 W

  • Double housing

  • Keep warm

  • Spring lid

Cool-to-touch double-housing design

Cool-to-touch double-housing design

Stainless steel interior and plastic outer shell, double-housing design, natural insulation, surface temperatures of around 40°C, anti-scalding design

PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator

Steam sensor, dry boiling and overheating prevention

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.2

of 5

5

Reviews

5
3
2

10/05/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use and wash

easy to use and wash. worth to buy and affordable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle

27/01/2021

Việt Nam

Việt Nam

Verified buyer

Sản phẩm có độ bền khá tốt

Sản phẩm vẫn duy trì được màu sắc sau một thời gian sử dụng, độ bền được cảm nhận khá tốt so với các sản phẩm cùng danh mục.

Pros

Độ bền và dung tích phù hợp gia đình vừa và nhỏ.

Cons

Có ít màu sắc để chọn lựa.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Bình đun

Date of Use 2020-01-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Bình đun

Date of Use 2020-01-27

30/05/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

nice colour combination

Actually I have high regards for Phillips products. I feel very disappointed with this kettle , as the first customer, Chang , who wrote the review, it is very frustrating to pour out water to a cup or worst to the thermos flask. Water splatters everywhere. Is it the design of the spout or something else ?

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle

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