Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Daily Collection

Kettle

HD9312/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9312/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel with a double-housing design to preserve heat and prevent scalding, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR249.00
    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Kettle

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel with a double-housing design to preserve heat and prevent scalding, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel with a double-housing design to preserve heat and prevent scalding, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR249.00
    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Kettle

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel with a double-housing design to preserve heat and prevent scalding, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all kettle
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Safe and easy boiling

      Kettle with double-housing and stainless steel

      • 1.7 L, 1800 W
      • Double housing
      • Keep warm
      • Spring lid
      Cool-to-touch double-housing design

      Cool-to-touch double-housing design

      Stainless steel interior and plastic outer shell, double-housing design, natural insulation, surface temperatures of around 40°C, anti-scalding design

      PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

      PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

      Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator

      Cord winder for easy storage

      Cord winder for easy storage

      Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

      Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

      Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

      Food-grade stainless steel

      One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

      One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

      Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding

      360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

      360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

      Easier handling

      Easy opening and filling

      Easy opening and filling

      Imported UK STRIX thermostat for precise temperature control

      Accurate temperature control, lasting durability

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White + Purple
        Materials of main body
        Plastic - stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7 L
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Rated frequency
        50  Hz
        Rated input power
        1800  W
        Rated voltage
        220  V

      • Dimensions and weight

        Product dimensions (L×W×H)
        229 x 163 x 271  cm
        Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
        19.5×19.5×28.6  cm
        Product weight
        1.1  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item