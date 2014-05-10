2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9312/00
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel with a double-housing design to preserve heat and prevent scalding, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!
1.7 L, 1800 W
Double housing
Keep warm
Spring lid
Stainless steel interior and plastic outer shell, double-housing design, natural insulation, surface temperatures of around 40°C, anti-scalding design
Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator
2.2
of 5
5
Reviews
Suzee358
10/05/2014
Malaysia
Easy to use and wash
easy to use and wash. worth to buy and affordable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle
RubyTrang
27/01/2021
Việt Nam
Verified buyer
Sản phẩm có độ bền khá tốt
Sản phẩm vẫn duy trì được màu sắc sau một thời gian sử dụng, độ bền được cảm nhận khá tốt so với các sản phẩm cùng danh mục.
Pros
Độ bền và dung tích phù hợp gia đình vừa và nhỏ.
Cons
Có ít màu sắc để chọn lựa.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Bình đun
Date of Use 2020-01-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Bình đun
Date of Use 2020-01-27
chew
30/05/2016
Malaysia
nice colour combination
Actually I have high regards for Phillips products. I feel very disappointed with this kettle , as the first customer, Chang , who wrote the review, it is very frustrating to pour out water to a cup or worst to the thermos flask. Water splatters everywhere. Is it the design of the spout or something else ?
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9312/00 Kettle