Daily Collection

Kettle

HD9306/03
  Safe and easy boiling
    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9306/03
    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

    Suggested retail price: MYR168.00
    Daily Collection Kettle

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

      Safe and easy boiling

      Food-grade stainless steel kettle

      • 1.5 L, 1800 W
      • Water level indicator
      • Food-grade stainless steel
      • Hinged lid
      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Metallic silver
        Materials of main body
        Stainless steel-Black

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Rated frequency
        50  Hz
        Rated input power
        1800  W
        Rated voltage
        220  V

      • Dimensions and weight

        Product dimensions (L×W×H)
        220 x 160 x 216  cm
        Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
        18.7x18.7x23.1  cm
        Product weight
        0.8  kg

