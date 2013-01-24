Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Steamer

HD9140/91
    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Press the preset time button and off you go! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR389.00
    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR389.00
      Discover fuller flavours

      Steamer with Flavour Booster

      • 10 L, 900 W
      • Digital timer, preset timings
      • Aroma Infuser, keep warm func.
      • Plastic/Metal, Black
      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

      XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet with delicious recipes.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      External water inlet

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Descale indicator and water refill indicator

      Descale indicator and water refill indicator with signals.

      Digital timer

      Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

      Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

      Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Plastic with stainless steel parts
        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red

      • Accessories included

        XL steaming bowl
        2.5  L
        Egg rack
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        2.3  kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        360 x 450 x 227  mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5  L
        Capacity water tank
        1.1  L

