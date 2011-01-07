Search terms

  • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours

    Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

    HD9140/91

    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Press the preset time button and off you go!

    See all benefits

    Pure Essentials Collection Steamer

    Similar products

    See all Steamer
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover fuller flavours

    Steamer with Flavour Booster

    • 10 L, 900 W
    • Digital timer, preset timings
    • Aroma Infuser, keep warm func.
    • Plastic/Metal, Black
    Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

    Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

    The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

    Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

    Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

    Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

    XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

    XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

    With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.

    Recipe booklet

    Recipe booklet

    Recipe booklet with delicious recipes.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

    Cord storage

    Cord storage

    Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

    Stackable steaming tiers

    Stackable steaming tiers

    Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

    External water inlet

    External water inlet

    External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

    Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

    Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

    Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

    Descale indicator and water refill indicator

    Descale indicator and water refill indicator with signals.

    Digital timer

    Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

    Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

    Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black, metal and red
      Material
      Plastic with stainless steel parts

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      100  cm
      Power
      900  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.1  l
      Capacity (max)
      2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5  l

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      2.3  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      360 x 450 x 227  mm

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Water level indicator
      Yes
      Number of tiers
      3  pcs
      Overheat and dry boil protection
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Egg rack
      Yes
      XL steaming bowl
      2.5  l

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.