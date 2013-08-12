ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionSteamer

HD9140/90

4.2

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Discover fuller flavours

This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time.

See all benefits

Steamer with Flavour Booster

Discover fuller flavours

  • 9 L 900 W

  • Optimal preset timings

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

External water inlet

External water inlet

External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

12/08/2013

US

US

Must have in my kitchen

As we changed from frying to steaming, we feel better, healthier and don't need hard work when washing the dishes after cooking. It's our 3rd steam cooker and we can say, that's great. No problems at all, except the buttons, where the signs disappeared after few months. But it's not a big issue, as know, what are the buttons for. It's just time from 25 to 10 minutes. The power is enough, we had previous stemaer with more power, but this is enough, we just need 2-5 minutes more, but we use less water.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer

12/08/2013

US

US

Must have in my kitchen

As we changed from frying to steaming, we feel better, healthier and don't need hard work when washing the dishes after cooking. It's our 3rd steam cooker and we can say, that's great. No problems at all, except the buttons, where the signs disappeared after few months. But it's not a big issue, as know, what are the buttons for. It's just time from 25 to 10 minutes. The power is enough, we had previous stemaer with more power, but this is enough, we just need 2-5 minutes more, but we use less water.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer

06/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

GOOD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/90 Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/90 Steamer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.