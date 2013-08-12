2 year warranty
Discontinued
Discover fuller flavours
This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time.
9 L 900 W
Optimal preset timings
The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.
4.2
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dar3cki
12/08/2013
US
Must have in my kitchen
As we changed from frying to steaming, we feel better, healthier and don't need hard work when washing the dishes after cooking. It's our 3rd steam cooker and we can say, that's great. No problems at all, except the buttons, where the signs disappeared after few months. But it's not a big issue, as know, what are the buttons for. It's just time from 25 to 10 minutes. The power is enough, we had previous stemaer with more power, but this is enough, we just need 2-5 minutes more, but we use less water.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer
dar3cki
12/08/2013
US
Must have in my kitchen
As we changed from frying to steaming, we feel better, healthier and don't need hard work when washing the dishes after cooking. It's our 3rd steam cooker and we can say, that's great. No problems at all, except the buttons, where the signs disappeared after few months. But it's not a big issue, as know, what are the buttons for. It's just time from 25 to 10 minutes. The power is enough, we had previous stemaer with more power, but this is enough, we just need 2-5 minutes more, but we use less water.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/91 Steamer
Kah_HengKua
06/03/2012
Singapore
GOOD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/90 Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD9140/90 Steamer