HD9137/91
Perfectly cooked eggs, every day
Eggs cooked the way you enjoy them. Soft, medium, hard boiled and poached eggs cooked to perfection. With enough capacity for the whole family, its compact, practical design is also easy to clean and doesn't take up much space.See all benefits
No fuss or mess eggs. The egg tray and poached egg tray accessory are both removeable, easy to clean and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for ultimate ease.
Designed to minimize clutter and lost accessories, the egg cooker is small and compact and able to store all accessories (measuring up, poaching tray, egg piercer and beaker) within it.
It's all in the details. The elegant 'on' light shows when the egg cooker is switched on.
The egg cooker comes with a poached egg accessory tray. Easy to use and clean, simply slot on the tray to come up to 3 delicious poached eggs at the same time.
Boiled eggs need to be pierced before cooking to ensure they don't burst. The egg cooker includes an egg piercer. It's housed inside a hand beaker for ease of use and to capture any spills.
The 'ready' signal tone gives a short bleep to indicate that cooking is finished and your eggs are ready.
Serve the whole family by cooking up to six boiled eggs or three poached eggs at a time.
Cooking the perfect egg is a precise balance of water, power and time. Depending on the type of egg you're preparing, you'll need to add a different amount of water. This measuring cup specifies the different water level markings for best results.
The egg cooker's high 400W power ensures perfect results, every time for all types of eggs.
The egg cooker makes sure that you boil the right amount of water for cooking your eggs, saving both energy (up to 70% compared to an induction cooker) and water.
