Powerful performance with heat levels up to 2000 W
Quick setup. Simple cooking. Easy cleaning.
Cook your way: 4 presets, from soups to stir fries
Safer kitchen with Auto-shut off and Child lock
Instant setup
Just plug the induction cooker in and you are ready to cook!
Precision control with 8 heating levels
Tailor your everyday cooking experience to your specific needs, thanks to 8 adjustable power and temperature levels. From slow simmering to rapid boiling, enjoy precise control for flavourful, nutritious meals.
4 intuitive cooking programs for your every day meals.
Get started fast and cook your way with 4 preset cooking programs to choose from: Boil, Stir Fry, Soup, and Low Heat.
Designed to fit: easy to cook, easy to store
Compact design of just 53 mm thin - cook easy in any kitchen space, store neatly in drawers or cupboards
Easy cleaning and durable with Ceramic glass surface
Smooth and durable ceramic glass resists stains and scratches — simply wipe it clean
Rapid heating with Boost Function
The boost function delivers instant maximum power for rapid heating, speeding up boiling and high-heat cooking — so you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your meals.
Adjustable timer: Up to 3 hours
Set the timer for up to 3 hours, then relax and let the cooker do all the work. Enjoy hassle-free cooking and perfectly timed meals every time.
Easy control with intuitive touch panel display
Control heat, preset functions and safety features at your fingertips
Enhanced safety with Child lock function
Child lock prevents accidental touches for added safety and peace of mind.
Auto pan detection
Cook only with a compatible* pan and heats solely the area directly beneath it. No waste, no worries. *Compatible with magnetic cookware
Auto shut off
The induction cooker turns off automatically when cooking time finishes or the cookware is removed, ensuring safety preventing overheating or burning.
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Ceramic glass surface
Secondary Material
Plastic
Color
Deep Black
Pre-programmed settings
4 cooking pre-set programs
Functions
Boost (Turbo) function
Interface
Touch control
Cord length
1.5 m
Timer
Up to 3 hours
Integrated on /off switch
Yes
Adjustable thermostat
No
Power light
Yes
Dishwasher safe parts
No
BPA free
Yes
Recipe book
No
Internet connectivity
No
Warranty
2 years
Heating power levels
8 levels
Suitable cookware shape
Flat bottom
Compatible cookware material
Iron/magnetic stainless steel suitable pot material