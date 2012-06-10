2 year warranty
Discontinued
7 menus
7 power LCD with timer
White
The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
Steam, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot. User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program.
3.9
of 5
24
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
debasissaha
10/06/2012
Singapore
its really a very nice, safety secure, clean, healthy, easy to use, etc. etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker
PatrickGoh
18/01/2012
Singapore
Explemary case of cooking with gas or fire. Safety comes first. Sleek and well designed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker
MalcolmLee
27/11/2011
Singapore
My wife loves how fast and efficient the induction cooker boil my water. Good for steamboat too. This sits next to our gas stove nicely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker