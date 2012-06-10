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  • Adds life to your meals
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  • Adds life to your meals
  • Adds life to your meals
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  • Adds life to your meals

Discontinued

Induction cooker

HD4917/00

3.9
| (24) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Adds life to your meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker HD4917/00 shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.
See all benefits

Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

Adds life to your meals

  • 7 menus

  • 7 power LCD with timer

  • White

2000W high power for faster cooking

2000W high power for faster cooking

The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking

Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

7 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program

Steam, Stew, Stir-fry, Soup/Congee, Boiling, Keep warm, hotpot. User can adjust power level or cooking time during the cooking program.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

24

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2

10/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

its really a very nice, safety secure, clean, healthy, easy to use, etc. etc.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker

18/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Explemary case of cooking with gas or fire. Safety comes first. Sleek and well designed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker

27/11/2011

Singapore

Singapore

My wife loves how fast and efficient the induction cooker boil my water. Good for steamboat too. This sits next to our gas stove nicely.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4917 Induction cooker

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