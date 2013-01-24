Home
Rice cooker

HD4777/00
    The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits

      Break the routine

      Rice cooker with 30 varieties

      • Healthy Variety
      • 30 menus
      • 10 cups
      Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

      Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

      Extra thick cast iron aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

      9 rice menus for nutritious and tasty rice

      9 rice menus for nutritious and tasty rice

      Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, sushi rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, claypot, pau fan.

      21 food menus maximize healthy varieties

      21 food menus maximize healthy varieties

      It has 21 varieties of cooking menu including congee- plain congee thick, plain congee thin, green bean congee, millet congee, chicken congee , Pasta - with pasta sauce, Soup- vegetable soup, tom yum soup, long boil soup, Oatmeal, Yoghurt, Dessert- green bean soup, sesame paste, papaya fungus soup, lotus seed & longan soup; cake; Stew, Steam, Double Boil- soup, egg/milk custard.

      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Step by step visual and audio guidance

      Step by step visual and audio guidance

      Each cooking program will come with step by step visual and audio guidance during set up and cooking. User can simply follow the instructions shown on the screen. It provides three language settings options for text guidance.

      Advance panel design via touch navigation

      Advance panel design via touch navigation

      Innovative touch senor control allows user to navigate the cooking program effortlessly. It consists of touch senor panel with LED buttons, and the rotary control in the center to set time and browse the menus on the screen.

      Color backlit LCD with text and animation

      Color backlit LCD with text and animation

      LCD with color backlit indicates different cooking status clearly (set up in white; cooking/reheat in red; keep warm in green). It displays texts and animations to guide user through all cooking steps.

      Dedicated accessories for yoghurt, double boil and desserts

      Dedicated accessories for yoghurt, double boil and desserts

      It comes with dedicated accessories for unique cooking menus including yoghurt, sweet tofu, double boil for soup and milk custard/egg. The detachable design of steam tray can be separated as a plastic stand to cope with different cooking needs. All accessories are stackable for convenient storage.

      Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

      Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

      Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

      Artificial Intelligence control for fresh & nutritious meals

      Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Artificial Intelligence control
        Yes
        9 rice menus
        Yes
        21 cooking menus
        Yes
        Reheat function for rice
        Yes
        Small portion of rice cooking
        Yes
        12 hours keep warm
        Yes
        Quick cook for plain rice
        Yes
        Step by step guidance
        Yes
        3 language setting options
        Yes
        Touch sensor control panel
        Yes
        Color backlit LCD display
        Yes
        Easy-to-program timer
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes
        Easy clean non-stick innerpot
        Yes
        Handled inner pot
        Yes
        Advanced lid design
        Yes
        Dedicated cooking accessories
        Yes
        Detachable inner lid
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Backup memory in power failure
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Double boil pot
        Yes
        Yoghurt cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8/10  Litres / cups
        Inner pot capacity
        5 litres
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Wattage
        825 (China)  W

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        PP
        Weight appliance
        5.18  kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        7.5  kg
        Color(s)
        White body, Black panel
        Width
        287  mm
        Height
        289.7  mm
        Depth
        249.4  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Detachable Steam Tray
      • Double Boil Pot
      • Yoghurt Pot

