- Detachable Steam Tray
- Double Boil Pot
- Yoghurt Pot
Break the routine
The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4777/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits
Extra thick cast iron aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot
Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, sushi rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, claypot, pau fan.
It has 21 varieties of cooking menu including congee- plain congee thick, plain congee thin, green bean congee, millet congee, chicken congee , Pasta - with pasta sauce, Soup- vegetable soup, tom yum soup, long boil soup, Oatmeal, Yoghurt, Dessert- green bean soup, sesame paste, papaya fungus soup, lotus seed & longan soup; cake; Stew, Steam, Double Boil- soup, egg/milk custard.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Each cooking program will come with step by step visual and audio guidance during set up and cooking. User can simply follow the instructions shown on the screen. It provides three language settings options for text guidance.
Innovative touch senor control allows user to navigate the cooking program effortlessly. It consists of touch senor panel with LED buttons, and the rotary control in the center to set time and browse the menus on the screen.
LCD with color backlit indicates different cooking status clearly (set up in white; cooking/reheat in red; keep warm in green). It displays texts and animations to guide user through all cooking steps.
It comes with dedicated accessories for unique cooking menus including yoghurt, sweet tofu, double boil for soup and milk custard/egg. The detachable design of steam tray can be separated as a plastic stand to cope with different cooking needs. All accessories are stackable for convenient storage.
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs
Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.
General specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design specifications