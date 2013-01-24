Home
Rice cooker

HD4768
    The Philips’ Healthy Variety rice cooker HD4768/00 come with unbeatable amount of cooking menus, Smartouch panel guiding you through cooking and a dedicated set of accessories, surprising your family with different healthy meals every day. See all benefits

      Break the routine

      Rice cooker with 20 varieties

      • Healthy Variety
      • 10 cups
      Extra thick inner pot for more even heating

      Extra thick cast iron aluminum nature inside coating ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

      6 rice cooking menus

      Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, rice with soup.

      14 food menus maximize healthy varieties

      It has 14 varieties of cooking menu including congee- plain congee thick, plain congee thin, mixed grain congee, pasta, soup- vegetable soup, long boil soup, yoghurt, dessert- green bean soup, carrot cake, cereal cake; stew, steam, pudding -white radish pudding, taro pudding.

      Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Step by step visual and audio guidance

      Each cooking program will come with step by step visual and audio guidance during set up and cooking. User can simply follow the instructions shown on the screen. It provides three language settings options for text guidance.

      Dedicated accessories

      It comes with dedicated accessories for unique cooking menus like yoghurt The detachable design of steam tray can be separated as a plastic stand to cope with different cooking needs. All accessories are stackable for convenient storage.

      Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

      Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

      Artificial Intelligence control for fresh & nutritious meals

      Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

      Backlit LCD with text and animation

      LCD with backlit indicates cooking status clearly. It displays texts and animations to guide user through all cooking steps.

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Artificial Intelligence control
        Yes
        6 rice menus
        Yes
        14 cooking menus
        Yes
        Reheat function for rice
        Yes
        Small portion of rice cooking
        Yes
        12 hours keep warm
        Yes
        Quick cook for plain rice
        Yes
        Step by step guidance
        Yes
        Backlit LCD display
        Yes
        Easy-to-program timer
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes
        Ultralife coating non-stick in
        Yes
        Handled inner pot
        Yes
        Advanced lid design
        Yes
        Dedicated cooking accessories
        Yes
        Detachable inner lid
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Backup memory in power failure
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white body, orange panel
        Depth
        390  mm
        Height
        250  mm
        Materials of main body
        PP
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        7.4  kg
        Weight appliance
        5.2  kg
        Width
        287  mm

      • Accessories

        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Yoghurt cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8/10  Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Inner pot capacity
        5
        Voltage
        220-240 (ASEAN) / 220 (China)  V
        Wattage
        900 (ASEAN) / 825 (China)  W

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Detachable Steam Tray
      • Yoghurt Pot

