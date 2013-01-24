Search terms
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy.Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness& nutrition is better preserved.Revolutionary design on rotary knob control make recipe selection easy See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy.Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness& nutrition is better preserved.Revolutionary design on rotary knob control make recipe selection easy See all benefits
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy.Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness& nutrition is better preserved.Revolutionary design on rotary knob control make recipe selection easy See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy.Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness& nutrition is better preserved.Revolutionary design on rotary knob control make recipe selection easy See all benefits
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
Rice menu includes: Plain rice , Quick rice cooking and Sushi rice
Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.
Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs
Extra thick case iron aluminum nature inside coasting ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot
It has varieties of cooking menu including Congee, Soup, Steam, Stew and Cake
All menus clearly shown on front panel surrounding the knob. Simply turns the knob left and right to make menu selection. Turn the knob for time and clock setting.
Whole ring is lightenen up to show different cooking stauts: cooking, keep warm and reheat
Special hand grip design on steam tray so that it can be easily taken out from inner pot
General specifications
Technical specifications