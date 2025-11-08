2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4745/00
1.5L
Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
08/11/2025
ประเทศไทย
ใช้ งาน มา หลาย ปี แล้ว ครับ ยัง ใช้ งาน ได้ ดี อยู่ แต่ ตอน นี้ ฝา ล็อค เปิดปิดหม้อหุงข้าว เสีย ไม่ทราบว่ามีอะไรขายไหมครับ
This review was made for HD4745/00 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2023-11-08
This review was made for HD4745/00 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2023-11-08