Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD4745/00
  Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
    Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD4745/00
    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Nutrition is important to keep healthy.Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness& nutrition is better preserved.Revolutionary design on rotary knob control make recipe selection easy See all benefits

      Smart and automatic cooking program

      • 1.5L
      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

      Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

      Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

      3 rice cooking menus

      3 rice cooking menus

      Rice menu includes: Plain rice , Quick rice cooking and Sushi rice

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Wash the inner lid frequently to avoid odor. Simply remove the inner lid from the appliance and clean thoroughly.

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals

      Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

      Extra-thick non-stick inner pot for even heating

      Extra thick case iron aluminum nature inside coasting ensure high heating power is generated and evenly heated around the pot

      5 food menus for more healthy varieties

      It has varieties of cooking menu including Congee, Soup, Steam, Stew and Cake

      Turn the knob to select menu listed around and clock setting

      All menus clearly shown on front panel surrounding the knob. Simply turns the knob left and right to make menu selection. Turn the knob for time and clock setting.

      Ring lighten up to show clocking status

      Whole ring is lightenen up to show different cooking stauts: cooking, keep warm and reheat

      Easy grip steam tray

      Special hand grip design on steam tray so that it can be easily taken out from inner pot

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Detachable inner lid
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.5  Litres / cups

