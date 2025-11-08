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  • Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
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  • Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD4745/00

5
| (1) Review
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy.Philips' new rice cookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness& nutrition is better preserved.Revolutionary design on rotary knob control make recipe selection easy
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Smart and automatic cooking program

Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

  • 1.5L

Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals

Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

08/11/2025

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ใช้ งาน มา หลาย ปี แล้ว ครับ ยัง ใช้ งาน ได้ ดี อยู่ แต่ ตอน นี้ ฝา ล็อค เปิดปิดหม้อหุงข้าว เสีย ไม่ทราบว่ามีอะไรขายไหมครับ

This review was made for HD4745/00 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2023-11-08

This review was made for HD4745/00 หม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2023-11-08

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