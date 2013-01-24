Home
Kettle

HD4667/20
    Fast and easy boiling

    The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. See all benefits

      Fast and easy boiling

      Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

      • 1.7 L 2400 W
      • blue light
      • Brushed metal
      • Spring lid
      Kettle body radiates an elegant blue light once the kettle is switched on.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

      The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • Ergonomic grip
        • Lid and spout filling
        • Wide opening lid

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1.7  L
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        2000-2400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black & silver

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Polypropylene (PP) and Stainless steel
        Material power switch
        Polypropylene (PP)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        24.8x20.4x28.8  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        16.7x24.2x22.8  mm

