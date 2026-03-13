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2 year warranty
Kettle
Discontinued
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HD4667/20
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User Manual Philips Kettle - English
The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. - English
All (4)
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
There is water coming out of the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position