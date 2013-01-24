Home
Avance Collection

IH Rice Cooker

HD4535/62
  • Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked
    Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

    Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked. See all benefits

      Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

      With the innovative iSpiral IH technology

      • iSpiral IH technology
      • Bakuhanseki coating iron pot
      • 1.5L
      Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

      Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

      Patented iSpiral induction heating technology to create strong vortex which can make sure every grain is heated evenly and well cooked.

      13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

      13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

      13 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

      12 hours keep warm

      12 hours keep warm

      Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

      Strong power distribution to ensure well-cooked grains

      Strong power distribution due to iSpiral IH technology to ensure every grain is well cooked.

      Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements

      Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements which are all essential to a healthy human body; 5-layer iron pot with superior heat conductivity and durable.

      Fast cook and slow cook to meet a variety of cooking needs

      Fast cook to cook rice quickly within 25min; slow cook to make meats taste more tender or to cook a variety of desserts.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable vent
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        • Power-on light
        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)
        Prefix programs
        13
        Type of lid
        Fixed

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220~240  V
        Power
        1500  W

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Dark beluga
        Color
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

