Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked
Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked. See all benefits
Patented iSpiral induction heating technology to create strong vortex which can make sure every grain is heated evenly and well cooked.
13 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.
Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
Strong power distribution due to iSpiral IH technology to ensure every grain is well cooked.
Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements which are all essential to a healthy human body; 5-layer iron pot with superior heat conductivity and durable.
Fast cook to cook rice quickly within 25min; slow cook to make meats taste more tender or to cook a variety of desserts.
