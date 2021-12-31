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  • Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

    Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker

    HD4535/62

    Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

    Patented iSpiral IH technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro processor form ultra strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR659.00

    Avance Collection IH Rice Cooker

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    Tasty multigrain with every grain well cooked

    With the innovative iSpiral IH technology

    • iSpiral IH technology
    • Bakuhanseki coating iron pot
    • 1.5L
    Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

    Create strong outside-in waterflow to heat grains evenly

    Patented iSpiral induction heating technology to create strong vortex which can make sure every grain is heated evenly and well cooked.

    13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    13 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    13 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

    12 hours keep warm

    12 hours keep warm

    Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

    Strong power distribution to ensure well-cooked grains

    Strong power distribution due to iSpiral IH technology to ensure every grain is well cooked.

    Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements

    Bakuhanseki coating contains minerals and trace elements which are all essential to a healthy human body; 5-layer iron pot with superior heat conductivity and durable.

    Fast cook and slow cook to meet a variety of cooking needs

    Fast cook to cook rice quickly within 25min; slow cook to make meats taste more tender or to cook a variety of desserts.

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula
      • Steaming tray/basket

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Power
      1500  W
      Voltage
      220~240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Color of control panel
      Dark beluga

    • General specifications

      Keep warm function
      12  hour(s)
      Type of lid
      Fixed
      Product features
      • Detachable vent
      • On/off switch
      • Preset cooking function
      • Time control
      • Power-on light
      Prefix programs
      13

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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