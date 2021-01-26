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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/63
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/63
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/63
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/63
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/63
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/63

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD4515/63

3.5

| (46) Reviews

Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

3.0mm ultra thick inner pot enhances thermal conductivity and heat-retaining greatly, so heat-transmit is constantly strong and even during cooking to ensure every grain of rice and multigrains are well cooked.

See all benefits

Cook rice and grain easier in thick non-stick pot

Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

  • 3.0mm ultra thick inner pot

  • Digital display

  • 1.8L

3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.

Constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain

Ultra thick inner pot ensures constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain.

5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

46

Reviews

26/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The product has great features

I like the fact that it's very easy to use. It keeps rice warm for more than 3 hours.

Pros

Meets my needs and expectation

Cons

Took longer than usual rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4515/63 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-12-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4515/63 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-12-26

05/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Faster to heat up.

My first air fryer was a philips, so I thought I would buy another considering the motor was way better then the others , it did seem a lot hotter quicker then the cheaper brands therefore less electricity and time to cook is required.This model is the same , therefore I would recommend this brand anytime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

21/04/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Rice cooker 3000 series

I bought Rice Cooker 3000 series few months ago. It is amazing. Very handy and helpful for 2 to 4 people cooking specially for ones who are not ar home for cooking. I put everything in it and go out to for other things. When I come back, everything is ready. It is really good for cooking meet, stew and rice as well. Very happy for having that. Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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