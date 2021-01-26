2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4515/63
Enjoy the goodness of multigrain
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot enhances thermal conductivity and heat-retaining greatly, so heat-transmit is constantly strong and even during cooking to ensure every grain of rice and multigrains are well cooked.
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot
Digital display
1.8L
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.
Ultra thick inner pot ensures constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain.
5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.
3.5
of 5
46
Reviews
Mrs. Lyu
26/01/2021
Malaysia
The product has great features
I like the fact that it's very easy to use. It keeps rice warm for more than 3 hours.
Pros
Meets my needs and expectation
Cons
Took longer than usual rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4515/63 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-12-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4515/63 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-12-26
Wednesday 123
05/05/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Faster to heat up.
My first air fryer was a philips, so I thought I would buy another considering the motor was way better then the others , it did seem a lot hotter quicker then the cheaper brands therefore less electricity and time to cook is required.This model is the same , therefore I would recommend this brand anytime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Shani789
21/04/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Rice cooker 3000 series
I bought Rice Cooker 3000 series few months ago. It is amazing. Very handy and helpful for 2 to 4 people cooking specially for ones who are not ar home for cooking. I put everything in it and go out to for other things. When I come back, everything is ready. It is really good for cooking meet, stew and rice as well. Very happy for having that. Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker