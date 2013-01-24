Home
Daily Collection

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD4515/63
    Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD4515/63
    Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

    3.0mm ultra thick inner pot enhances thermal conductivity and heat-retaining greatly, so heat-transmit is constantly strong and even during cooking to ensure every grain of rice and multigrains are well cooked. See all benefits

      Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

      Cook rice and grain easier in thick non-stick pot

      • 3.0mm ultra thick inner pot
      • Digital display
      • 1.8L
      3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

      3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

      3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.

      5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

      5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

      5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.

      8 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

      8 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

      8 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

      12 hours keep warm

      12 hours keep warm

      Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

      Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

      Constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain

      Ultra thick inner pot ensures constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable vent
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        • Power-on light
        Prefix programs
        8
        Type of lid
        Fixed
        Keep warm function
        12  hour(s)

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220~240  V
        Power
        790~940  W

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Dark beluga
        Color
        White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item