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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3119/60

4.5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great tasting rice, for all the family

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours.

See all benefits

Long lasting 5-layer pot

Great tasting rice, for all the family

  • Golden Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

Outer layer contains copper element for even cooking

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

29/03/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Rice cooker

Rice not stick, fast to cook and I like the design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2021-02-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2021-02-28

03/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Design, colour and trust the quality

Trust the quality ,will recommend to friends and relatives to chose this product with the reasonable price given/offer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-04-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-04-02

04/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Reliable as always

Never been disappointed with Philips products, just as this one. Works as described, and reliably.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker

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