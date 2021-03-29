2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours.
Golden Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sue1983
29/03/2021
Malaysia
Rice cooker
Rice not stick, fast to cook and I like the design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2021-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2021-02-28
03/05/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Design, colour and trust the quality
Trust the quality ,will recommend to friends and relatives to chose this product with the reasonable price given/offer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-04-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-04-02
Philips0987
04/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Reliable as always
Never been disappointed with Philips products, just as this one. Works as described, and reliably.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3119/60 Jar Rice Cooker