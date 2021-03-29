Hi Reviewer, Thank you for writing your review, your opinion is highly valued. We're sorry to hear that your rice cooker sometimes leaks some water. Allow us to share some troubleshooting tips. Make sure that you add water to the level indicated on the scale inside the inner pot that corresponds to the number of cups of rice used. Furthermore, make sure the water does not exceed the next level on the scale, as this may cause the appliance to overflow during cooking. Hope this helps! If this doesn't improve your experience, please reach out to us on Social Media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Philips ) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/philipscare). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website. One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon!