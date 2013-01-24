Search terms
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits
Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people
Easy to remove inner pot thanks to the specially designed stay cool handles
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
Accessories
Country of origin
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing