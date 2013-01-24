Home
Avance Collection

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3087/62
    -{discount-value}

    Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

    The Philips cooker looks great with a large LCD display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot. See all benefits

      Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

      • 1.8 liter
      • 10 cups
      • Smart Touch
      24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.

      3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

      There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

      6.0-mm inner pot brings you the traditional "big pot" taste

      The thickness of inner pot gradually changes from 6.0 mm on the bottom to 2.0 mm on the top. It can conduct the heat generated from the main heater assembly on the bottom evenly to the top of the inner pot. 5-layer golden inner pot offers more effective and even heat conduction

      Child lock keeps your kitchen safer and offers peace of mind

      You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.

      Easy to clean detachable inner lid

      Easy-to-control touch sensor. Waterproof and durable panel.

      The control system uses an innovative, high-tech sensor touch feature. This avoids mechanic damage to buttons that can occur with traditional push-button operation. It is waterproof and easy to clean, and stays touch-sensitive and precise.

      Multifunction program for a variaty of foods

      Easy to read LCD display

      Procedure indicator shows cooking process

      Great heat conduction and fuller stewing to ensure better flavour. Hard coating of inner pot is anti-scratch and easy to clean.

      Automatic keep wam

      Automatic keep warm keeps fresh for 12 hours

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        3 rice taste selection
        Yes
        9 rice menus
        Yes
        Artificial Intelligence control
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-read LCD with clock and timer display
        Yes
        Multi-menu selections*
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Timer mode ensures
        rice is ready when you want

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        270x370x255  mm
        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Golden

      • Accessories

        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8  Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Wattage
        980  W

