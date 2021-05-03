2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.8 liter
10 cups
Smart Touch
There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.
There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result
The thickness of inner pot gradually changes from 6.0 mm on the bottom to 2.0 mm on the top. It can conduct the heat generated from the main heater assembly on the bottom evenly to the top of the inner pot. 5-layer golden inner pot offers more effective and even heat conduction
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Meowmeow86
03/05/2021
Singapore
Verified buyer
I just love love love love this rice cooker
This rice cooker isn't expensive. It's not the IH or has whatever high end features. But it does its job thumbs up!!! It cooks different kinds of rice, makes soup, porridge, even claypot rice! I use the cake function just a few times. It is not fantastic but it works. I've been using this for many years now. I'd like to change the inner pot. It's a pity I can buy it here in Singapore. If you do have it please let me know. The inner pot is thick and robust. I think it's the thickest in the market. It's very pretty too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3087/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3087/62 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker