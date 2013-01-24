Search terms
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
The Philips cooker looks great with a large LCD display, temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional Chinese style of the big pot. See all benefits
There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'hour' button once to advance 1 hour, and the 'minute' button to advance 10 minutes. The timer function can be preset up to 24 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them.
There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result
The thickness of inner pot gradually changes from 6.0 mm on the bottom to 2.0 mm on the top. It can conduct the heat generated from the main heater assembly on the bottom evenly to the top of the inner pot. 5-layer golden inner pot offers more effective and even heat conduction
You can lock the control panel by pressing down on the 'Child lock' button for three seconds. This automatically locks the operation panel, ensuring there is no misuse from children during the cooking procedure. Press the 'Child lock' button for another 3 seconds to unlock it.
Easy to clean detachable inner lid
The control system uses an innovative, high-tech sensor touch feature. This avoids mechanic damage to buttons that can occur with traditional push-button operation. It is waterproof and easy to clean, and stays touch-sensitive and precise.
Multifunction program for a variaty of foods
Great heat conduction and fuller stewing to ensure better flavour. Hard coating of inner pot is anti-scratch and easy to clean.
Automatic keep warm keeps fresh for 12 hours
