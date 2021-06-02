2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3031/03
Versatile cooking partner
Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking vatiety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 10 different menus designed specificlly with respect to the varieties of materials.
1.0 liter
Clear vision with extra large digital display panel
Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly
4.0
of 5
43
Reviews
Jacky T
02/06/2021
Singapore
Good quality rice cooker
The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
AgnesL
18/12/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Simple to use
I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Singdog
22/04/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Versatile rice cooker
Many features : cook rice, steam, boil and best of all can cook caserol or clay pot rice perfectly with crispy bottom yet non stick.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker