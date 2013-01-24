Home
Viva Collection

Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3031/03
  • Versatile cooking partner Versatile cooking partner Versatile cooking partner
      Versatile cooking partner

      Smart and automatic program for optimal result

      • 1.0 liter
      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

      Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

      12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

      There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

      Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly

      Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly

      Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly and cooks dishes tastier

      Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

      Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

      Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

      Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

      The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

      Unique 6 steps smart cooking program

      Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy

      6 food menu for more healthy varieties

      6 food menu for more healthy varieties

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Silver
        Color of control panel
        Silver White
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        248x337x210  mm
        Weight appliance
        3  kg

      • Accessories

        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        600  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity
        1.0/6  Litres / cups

