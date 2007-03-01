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2 year warranty
Sandwich maker
Discontinued
HD2415/80
900 W
Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.
Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power.
Digital timer with audible ready-signal.
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