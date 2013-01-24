Search terms
More taste less time
With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in minutes See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More taste less time
With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in minutes See all benefits
More taste less time
With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in minutes See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More taste less time
With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in minutes See all benefits
0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure
Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Preset-timer for 24 hours
Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Easy-to-read large screen digital display
Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste
Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure
Accessories
General specifications
Sustainability
Technical specifications