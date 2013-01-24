Home
Viva Collection

ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2139/62
      More taste less time

      Tenderize foods in minutes

      • Press Touch
      • 6 Liter
      Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Auto pressure release to ensure safety

      In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula
        • Scoop

      • General specifications

        Keep warm function
        24  hour(s)
        Product features
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        • Digital display

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        6  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1000  W
        Voltage
        240  V

