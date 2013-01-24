Home
Viva Collection

ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

HD2136/60
    With a variety of cooking programs, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in minutes. See all benefits

      Tenderize foods in minutes

      • Press Touch
      • 5 liter
      0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

      Durable and non-stick inner pot

      Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

      Preset-timer for 24 hours

      Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Auto pressure release to ensure safety

      In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

      Easy-to-read large screen digital display

      Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

      Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Scoop
        • Spatula

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity food processor
        5  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220  V
        Power
        980  W
        Efficiency level
        L3

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        440x350x305  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        368X315X314  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.02  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

