Hairclipper series 1000

Kids' Hair Clipper

HC1055/15
    -{discount-value}

    Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

    Your new Philips kid hair clipper with ultra-silent motor, professional blade with special designed rounded tips, multiple combs and water proof design allows you to give your child a professional haircut in the comfort of your own home. See all benefits

      Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

      • Safe cutting system
      • Special designed rounded tips
      • Shorter ceramic cutter
      • Multiple length combs (1-12mm)
      IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

      IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.

      Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

      Special designed cutting system for safe use

      The professional blade with shorter ceramic cutter and rounded tips can easily catch and cut kids' soft hair without pulling hair or scratching skin.

      Shorter ceramic cutter

      Easily catches & cuts kids' soft, uneven hair.

      Special designed rounded tips

      Protect kids‘ delicate skin against scratches or cuts.

      With 55db(A) our most quiet hair clipper

      55db(A) ultra low noise while operating, giving a peaceful experience for your kid.

      Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head

      Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Oil in pack
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Clipping time
        45 minutes
        Charging
        • Cordless & corded operation
        • Rechargeable
        Display
        Charging indication

      • Design

        Color
        White & light blue

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2 years

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        2  W

