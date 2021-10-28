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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 1000Kids' Hair Clipper

HC1055/15

4.4

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

Your new Philips kid hair clipper with ultra-silent motor, professional blade with special designed rounded tips, multiple combs and water proof design allows you to give your child a professional haircut in the comfort of your own home.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

  • Safe cutting system

  • Special designed rounded tips

  • Shorter ceramic cutter

  • Multiple length combs (1-12mm)

IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.

Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

Multiple combs for 1mm to 12mm length settings.

Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head

Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

28/10/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Works Great Nice Pretty Colour

Works Well, Very Sharp, Happy with my purchase, so hard to find these colour

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1088/15 Kids' Hair Clipper

Date of Use 2021-04-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1088/15 Kids' Hair Clipper

Date of Use 2021-04-28

06/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Convenient and easy to use.

It has excellent features and absolutely low-noise. Compared to other hair clipper which produce loud noise and this product produce much lesser noise. Everything is great about this product. Great for kids, they love it. Can also be used to trim adult hair.

Pros

Low-noise, convenient, nice design, waterproof

Cons

No carrying case provided, need 8 hours of charging time

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Kids' Hair Clipper

Date of Use 2019-04-05

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Kids' Hair Clipper

Date of Use 2019-04-05

19/02/2022

Việt Nam

Việt Nam

Verified buyer

Máy cắt tóc trẻ em

Máy đẹp, chạy êm, cắt tóc đẹp và êm. Máy dễ vệ sinh và lau chùi.

Pros

Đẹp gọn êm

Cons

Không thấy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Máy cắt tóc trẻ em

Date of Use 2021-01-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 1000 HC1055/15 Máy cắt tóc trẻ em

Date of Use 2021-01-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 