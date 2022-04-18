2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HC1055/15
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair