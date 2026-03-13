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2 year warranty

WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board

Discontinued

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WardrobeCareIntegrated ironing board

GC9940/05

WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board

  • PDF file, 524.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board GC9940/05

  • PDF file, 53.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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