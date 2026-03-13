Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board
Discontinued
Support
GC9940/05
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board
EU Declaration of conformity Philips WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board GC9940/05
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking