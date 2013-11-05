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  • Half the effort, maximum reward
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  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
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  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward
  • Half the effort, maximum reward

Discontinued

WardrobeCareIntegrated ironing board

GC9940/05

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Half the effort, maximum reward
The Philips Wardrobe Care GC9940/05 integrated ironing system offers you effortless ironing from set-up till storage. An active ironing board is combined with a powerful iron, for professional ironing results at home.
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Integrated ironing system

Half the effort, maximum reward

  • Iconic trolly design

  • foldable board

DualProtect Anti-calc system for hassle-free ironing

DualProtect Anti-calc system for hassle-free ironing

The DualProtect Anti-calc system is designed to keep the system 99% calc-free. This easy to use anti-calc system protects the system from calc and prolongs its lifetime. The double protection is ensured by special anti-calc cartridges that prevent calc to enter the system, and an extra rinse cycle once the cartridges are replaced. Double protection, so you can enjoy hassle-free ironing without concerns about calc.

Integrated ironing board with pressurized steam generator

Integrated Philips ironing board with pressurized steam generator.

Active ironing board with blowing and suction function

Active ironing board with blowing and suction function

A perfect ironing result made easy. The active ironing board has a fan which enables a blowing and a suction fuction. With the blowing function you iron on a cushion of air, which is ideal for light and delicate fabrics, preventing false creases and shiny parts on dark fabrics. The suction functions helps to keep the garment fixed on the board, and lets you make the perfect pleat in trousers.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/11/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Compact and Multi Functional

I have had this product for 2 years now. Only recently available in Singapore. Very expensive stuff - but I would say worth it value. It does standard Ironing as well as a handy hand held steamer. It is able to iron almost everything because it uses the steam rather than the heat from the Iron. It will even iron the Lining on the inside of my coat jacket. The Blow / Suck function of the board is excellent. It allows you to iron clothes with them bunching up together - therefore eliminating the creases. However, with the board set to "suck" air in , you are able to iron the crease line of every pants perfectly - and able to achieve bothe legs of the pants - simultaneously. Large water tank ensures that we don't have to keep topping up the tank. Another excellent feature is the adjustability and options of the board. Height adjustment is very easy - with hydraulic like operation. just a press of a button and the board rises to the height desired. The board can also be tilted to the vertical position where the is hook for you to hang the clothes - to use the hand held streamer to steam the more delicate items In addition, the board has vents which allows clothes to be vented throughout - to sort of dry clean them. This is very useful for jackets. Reduced dry cleaning bills. Overall, A very good product - especially if you do not have a domestic helper. On the other hand, I would not trust such an elaborate device to them anyway.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WardrobeCare GC9940/05 Integrated ironing board

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WardrobeCare GC9940/05 Integrated ironing board

12/08/2013

US

US

The product provides efficient ironing

A small drawback is open ironing board. Covering too rough for some fabrics.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WardrobeCare GC9940/05 Integrated ironing board

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WardrobeCare GC9940/05 Integrated ironing board

12/08/2013

US

US

The product provides efficient ironing

A small drawback is open ironing board. Covering too rough for some fabrics.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WardrobeCare GC9940/05 Integrated ironing board

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WardrobeCare GC9940/05 Integrated ironing board

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