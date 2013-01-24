Home
WardrobeCare

Integrated ironing board

GC9940/05
  • Half the effort, maximum reward Half the effort, maximum reward Half the effort, maximum reward
    Half the effort, maximum reward

    The Philips Wardrobe Care GC9940/05 integrated ironing system offers you effortless ironing from set-up till storage. An active ironing board is combined with a powerful iron, for professional ironing results at home. See all benefits

    WardrobeCare Integrated ironing board

    Half the effort, maximum reward

    The Philips Wardrobe Care GC9940/05 integrated ironing system offers you effortless ironing from set-up till storage. An active ironing board is combined with a powerful iron, for professional ironing results at home. See all benefits

      Half the effort, maximum reward

      Integrated ironing system

      • Iconic trolly design
      • foldable board
      DualProtect Anti-calc system for hassle-free ironing

      DualProtect Anti-calc system for hassle-free ironing

      The DualProtect Anti-calc system is designed to keep the system 99% calc-free. This easy to use anti-calc system protects the system from calc and prolongs its lifetime. The double protection is ensured by special anti-calc cartridges that prevent calc to enter the system, and an extra rinse cycle once the cartridges are replaced. Double protection, so you can enjoy hassle-free ironing without concerns about calc.

      Active ironing board with blowing and suction function

      Active ironing board with blowing and suction function

      A perfect ironing result made easy. The active ironing board has a fan which enables a blowing and a suction fuction. With the blowing function you iron on a cushion of air, which is ideal for light and delicate fabrics, preventing false creases and shiny parts on dark fabrics. The suction functions helps to keep the garment fixed on the board, and lets you make the perfect pleat in trousers.

      Shirt shaped end for easy shirt ironing

      Shirt shaped end for easy shirt ironing

      Now you can finally iron a shirt in an easy way. Thanks to the unique board shape with one end especially designed for shirts, ironing shirts will be easy and fast. Shirts fit perfectly around the shoulder shaped board end, so that you will need less rearraning of the shirt on the board. You can iron the back and shoulder area in one go, thereby helping you to save time and effort.

      Unique OptimalTemp: carefree ironing, no setting required

      Unique OptimalTemp: carefree ironing, no setting required

      The unique and revolutionairy OptimalTemp system always has the perfect combination of steam and temperature for all garments, enabling you to remove creases in an efficient and gentle way. Ironing will be peaceful, safe and fast. No need to adjust the temperature or steam anymore, no risk of burning delicate fabrics, no need to wait anymore for the iron to heat up or cool down in between garments.

      Iconic trolley design with foldable board

      Iconic trolley design with foldable board

      Iconic trolley design with foldable board. The unique design of the Philips WardrobeCare makes it the easiest to set-up and store integrated board in the market*. *Tested against leading competitor, SLG, May 2011.

      Fast ironing:up to 6 bar steam pressure, 120g/m steam output

      Fast ironing:up to 6 bar steam pressure, 120g/m steam output

      Fast ironing is enabled by up to 6 bar steam pressure and up to 120 g/min continuous steam output.Thanks to the powerful performance and the OptimalTemp Technology, ironing with the WardrobeCare is faster than other integrated boards in the market.* *Tested against leading competitor,SLG, May 2011.

      Integrated ironing board with pressurized steam generator

      Integrated Philips ironing board with pressurized steam generator.

      Vertical ironing and steaming

      Vertical ironing and steaming

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        120  g/min
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 6
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2000 - 2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        • Detachable water tank
        • Extra large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Automatic cord winder
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Water tank capacity
        1600  ml

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        DualProtect Anti-calc system

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.3  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        20  kg
        Product dimensions
        56.6 x 46.7 x 79.7  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Accessories

        Delicate fabric protector
        OptimalTemp

