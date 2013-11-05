I have had this product for 2 years now. Only recently available in Singapore. Very expensive stuff - but I would say worth it value. It does standard Ironing as well as a handy hand held steamer. It is able to iron almost everything because it uses the steam rather than the heat from the Iron. It will even iron the Lining on the inside of my coat jacket. The Blow / Suck function of the board is excellent. It allows you to iron clothes with them bunching up together - therefore eliminating the creases. However, with the board set to "suck" air in , you are able to iron the crease line of every pants perfectly - and able to achieve bothe legs of the pants - simultaneously. Large water tank ensures that we don't have to keep topping up the tank. Another excellent feature is the adjustability and options of the board. Height adjustment is very easy - with hydraulic like operation. just a press of a button and the board rises to the height desired. The board can also be tilted to the vertical position where the is hook for you to hang the clothes - to use the hand held streamer to steam the more delicate items In addition, the board has vents which allows clothes to be vented throughout - to sort of dry clean them. This is very useful for jackets. Reduced dry cleaning bills. Overall, A very good product - especially if you do not have a domestic helper. On the other hand, I would not trust such an elaborate device to them anyway.