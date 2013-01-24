Home
PerfectCare Compact

Steam generator iron

GC7808/40
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*
    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Philips PerfectCare Compact Iron your garments faster thanks to a powerful continuous steam. No need to adjust the temperature in between garments thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Enjoy a compact and light weight design for easier storage. See all benefits

      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Philips most compact steam generator

      • Max 5.3 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 280 g steam boost
      • 1.5 L water tank capacity
      • Carry lock
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

      Large water tank for longer continuous use

      Large water tank for longer continuous use

      The water tank has a 1.5 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 1.5 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360°view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

      Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

      Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

      Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected, your steam generator will beep once it's done and ready to use again.

      Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

      Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

      Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a steam generator more compact than ever before. The smaller size fits perfectly on your ironing board for convenience and carrying it around is made far easier. Plus your steam generator iron will take up much less storage space.

      Superior gliding soleplate and scratch resistance

      Superior gliding soleplate and scratch resistance

      The SteamGlide soleplate is durable and non-stick, with great scratch resistance and a smooth glide over fabrics. Plus it's easy to clean, especially compared to aluminum soleplates.

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Pressure
        max 5.3 bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 280  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23 x 27.5 x 39.3  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        19.3x22.3x37.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3.85  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.95  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        30  %
        Recycled plastic used
        30  %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Demineralized water

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311
          • Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer