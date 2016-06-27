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  • Powerful protection for the best performance Powerful protection for the best performance Powerful protection for the best performance

    Air Purifier 3000 Series Active Carbon Filter

    FY3432/10

    Powerful protection for the best performance

    Philips Active Carbon filter effectively captures odors and inhalable hazardous gases like VOC, ozone and formaldehyde from the air in your home, to keep it clean and safe.

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    Air Purifier 3000 Series Active Carbon Filter

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    Powerful protection for the best performance

    Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

    • Up to 12 months lifetime
    • Filters gases & odors
    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

    Philips active carbon filter removes gasses and odors

    Philips active carbon filter removes gasses and odors

    The honeycomb-structured Active Carbon filter is engineered to effectively remove hazardous gases, including ozone and harmful VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) from the air. Home renovations, cooking and other activities release these harmful gasses which the Active Carbon effectively absorbs so that you can breathe clean and healthy air.

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

    Up to 12 months of usage

    Up to 12 months of usage

    Philips Active Carbon filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for to up to a year. (1)

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.

    Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

    Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

    Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when its time to change your filter and easily order a replacement directly through the app (3).

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      AC NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      No
      Pre-filter
      No
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      Gas and odours

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      362 mm
      Product Weight
      0.468 kg
      Product Width
      276 mm
      Product Length
      10 mm
      Package Length
      21 mm
      Package Width
      292 mm
      Package Height
      380 mm
      Package Weight
      1.25 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC3256, AC4550, AC4558, AC3259

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    • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
    • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
    • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
    • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
    • (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
    • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
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