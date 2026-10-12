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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Filters and Accessories
Philips Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series Active Carbon filter
Philips Air Purifier 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips Air Purifier 1000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter
Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series Active Carbon filter
Philips Genuine replacement filterIntegrated 3-in-1
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
New
Philips PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter
Philips Genuine replacement filterHEPA NanoProtect-filter
Philips Air Purifier 600 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect-filter
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