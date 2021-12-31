Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series
Original replacement filters for your air purifier: HEPA NanoProtect filter for protection against pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria See all benefits
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Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series
Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)
- Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
- In the box: 1 filter
- Lifespan of 2 years
- Original Philips filter
Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series
Replacement filters for Philips 2000i and 3000i Series air purifiers: AC2887,AC2889, AC2892, AC3829. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
Long life filters up to 2 years
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 2 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.
Original Philips filter for best performance
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles
HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Product type
-
HEPA NanoProtect filter
- Included in the box
-
1x filter
- HEPA NanoProtect
-
Yes
- Pre-filter
-
No
- Active carbon
-
No
- Lifetime
-
Up to 2 years
-
Performance
- Particle filtration
-
99.97% at 0.003 microns
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Height
-
362 mm
- Product Weight
-
0.39 kg
- Product Width
-
276 mm
- Product Length
-
30 mm
- Package Length
-
55 mm
- Package Width
-
290 mm
- Package Height
-
375 mm
- Package Weight
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0.565 kg
-
Replacement
- For Philips air purifier(s)
-
AC2887, AC2889, AC2892, AC3829
- (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
- (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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