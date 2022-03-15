FY1700/30
Original filter for air purifier 1000 Series
Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement filters for Philips 1000 Series air purifiers: AC1711, AC1715. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
3-layer filter system with a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.9% of particles down to 0.003 microns (1) - protecting you from pollutants, virus particles, allergens, bacteria and odours.
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
General Specification
Performance
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
