3 filters in one to achieve day one performance
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3 filters in one to achieve day one performance
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits
3 filters in one to achieve day one performance
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3 filters in one to achieve day one performance
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits
Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.
Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan. (6)
The cylindrical 3 in 1 filter combines all three layers of filters, needed to achieve day one filtration performance of your device. (6) Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria to make sure you breathe cleaner air by changing all three filters at once.
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but it uses a special electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).
Philips integrated 3-in-one filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration to 12 months. (1)
Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when it is time to replace the filter which can take less than a minute. This makes the maintenance of the device effortless while ensuring that you always enjoy clean, healthy air.
For the optimal filtration performance, regularly vacuum-clean the pre-filter.
Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when it’s time to change your filter and easily order a new one directly through our app (3).
Weight and dimensions
Design and finishing
Replacement
Performance
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.