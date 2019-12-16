2 year warranty
Discontinued
2200 W
PowerCyclone 7
HEPA 13 filter
TriActive Z nozzle*
The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.
The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
din88
16/12/2019
Malaysia
powerful suction
powerful suction make easy to clean dust so my house more clean compared last time.
Pros
powerful suction
Cons
noisy and heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
KGTan
30/11/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Very powerful
The remote control very useful it minimized the body keep bending down to on off the machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Smjx
21/01/2018
Singapore
This product is awesome.
This product is really good as the wire is long enough for my apartment and i can adjust the power of the vacuum cleaner and after vacuuming my apartment, my apartment is really clean, thank you Philips for making such a good vacuum cleaner love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014
word TriActive Z is commercial name and not allowed to be translated to local language