PowerPro Ultimate

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9912/61
  • Now with 60% higher suction power* Now with 60% higher suction power* Now with 60% higher suction power*
    PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9912/61
    Now with 60% higher suction power*

    The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors. See all benefits

    FC9912/61

    Now with 60% higher suction power*

    The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors. See all benefits

      Now with 60% higher suction power*

      Mess free dust disposal

      • 2200 W
      • PowerCyclone 7
      • HEPA 13 filter
      • TriActive Z nozzle*
      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

      The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

      TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

      The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.

      NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

      NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

      The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.

      Extra Ergonomic Dust Bucket for controlled emptying

      Extra Ergonomic Dust Bucket for controlled emptying

      The side of the bucket has a specially designed spout-like shape. This enables to empty the bucket in a controlled manner without spilling the dust.

      ErgoGrip remote control for No - bend Play and Pause

      ErgoGrip remote control for No - bend Play and Pause

      ErgoGrip remote control enables easy maneuverability of the nozzle in tight spaces. Integrated remote control makes it easy to increase, reduce the power or even turn off the vacuum cleaner.

      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration

      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% filtration

      The Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter captures at least 99.95% of all dust, ensuring a clean & allergen-free environment.

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      New 3-in-1 TriActive+ nozzle picks up coarse and fine dust

      The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

      HEPA 13 filtration level* captures >99.95% of fine dust

      Captures more than >99,95% of fine dust, including allergens and irritants such as pollen and dust mites. Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers, and more generally of people demanding a higher level of filtration.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Suction power (max)
        450  W
        Input power (max)
        2400  W
        Sound power level
        <77  dB

      • Design

        Color
        Bright copper

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        HEPA13 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        Dust capacity
        2.2  L

      • Usability

        Tube type
        Aluminium 2-P telescopic tube
        Action radius
        11  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        8  m

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        TriActiveZ nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Other accessories
        ErgoGrip Remote Control

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        506 x 310 x 317  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        595 x 400 x 352  mm

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          • Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014
          • word TriActive Z is commercial name and not allowed to be translated to local language