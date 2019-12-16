ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*
  • Now with 60% higher suction power*

Discontinued

PowerPro UltimateBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9912/61

4
| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Now with 60% higher suction power*
The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors.
See all benefits

Mess free dust disposal

Now with 60% higher suction power*

  • 2200 W

  • PowerCyclone 7

  • HEPA 13 filter

  • TriActive Z nozzle*

PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

PowerCyclone 7 keeps strong suction power for longer

The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

TriActive Z hard floor nozzle for dust and crumbs

The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.

NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

NanoClean Technology for mess free dust disposal

The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
2

16/12/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

powerful suction

powerful suction make easy to clean dust so my house more clean compared last time.

Pros

powerful suction

Cons

noisy and heavy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

30/11/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Very powerful

The remote control very useful it minimized the body keep bending down to on off the machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

21/01/2018

Singapore

Singapore

This product is awesome.

This product is really good as the wire is long enough for my apartment and i can adjust the power of the vacuum cleaner and after vacuuming my apartment, my apartment is really clean, thank you Philips for making such a good vacuum cleaner love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Ultimate FC9912/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Suction power compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested by external test institute, according to EN 60312-1/2013 on carpet, Febr/April 2014

  2. word TriActive Z is commercial name and not allowed to be translated to local language