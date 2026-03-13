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2 year warranty

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PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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PowerPro UltimateBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9912/61

PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner - English

  • MSWORD file, 237 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9912/61

  • PDF file, 964.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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