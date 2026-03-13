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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner
Discontinued
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FC9912/61
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Consumer Care Book Philips PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner - English
EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerPro Ultimate Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9912/61
All (4)
Why does the red light of my Philips PowerPro Ultimate Vacuum flash?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
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