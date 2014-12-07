2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8700/82
A thorough clean, even under low furniture
The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home thoroughly. With its slim design, it can clean even under low furniture.
Super slim design (6cm)
2-step cleaning system
80 min runtime
The new robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with the Smart Detection System, a combination of smart chips, up to 12 sensors, gyroscope and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning strategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.
Side brushes and a vacuum remove dirt and dust from your floors. The exhaust filter traps fine dust and particles. It captures dirt and dust.
4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas in your home. The z-type mode drives the robot in a parallel zig-zag pattern, when it discovers a relatively larger space. The bounce mode drives the robot in a straight line, when it bumps into an object the robot will choose another random direction. With the spiral mode the robot moves in a spiral motion with an increasing radius. The wall-following mode drives the robot to clean while staying close and parallel to the wall.
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