2 year warranty
Discontinued
A thorough clean, even under low furniture
The Philips SmartPro Compact robot vacuum cleaner cleans for you. Thanks to the Smart Detection System, the robot optimizes the cleaning strategy to clean your home thoroughly. With its slim design, it can clean even under low furniture.
Super slim design (6cm)
2-step cleaning system
80 min runtime
Side brushes and a vacuum remove dirt and dust from your floors. The exhaust filter traps fine dust and particles. It captures dirt and dust.
4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas in your home. The z-type mode drives the robot in a parallel zig-zag pattern, when it discovers a relatively larger space. The bounce mode drives the robot in a straight line, when it bumps into an object the robot will choose another random direction. With the spiral mode the robot moves in a spiral motion with an increasing radius. The wall-following mode drives the robot to clean while staying close and parallel to the wall.
When the battery of the Philips robot vacuumcleaner is almost empty, it will automatically go to the docking station to charge itself, so it will get ready for its next cleaning session.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
whysmart
29/04/2016
Malaysia
works wonders
vaccums under furnitures and beds..so easy to handle. very thankful for its help. only the brushes tends to tangle with hairs that needs to be removed .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8700/81 Robot vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartPro Compact FC8700/81 Robot vacuum cleaner