DailyDuo

Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6161/04
    Great performance for your daily cleaning

    Enjoy a clean feeling every day with Philips DailyDuo. This powerful 2-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner is cordless and helps you to clean both floors and furniture, with high suction power guaranteed. Always around for your quick daily cleaning! See all benefits

      Great performance for your daily cleaning

      Cordless 2-in-1 with long lasting suction power

      • Cordless 2in1: stick&handheld
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • 16.8V battery
      • 2-stage HEPA filtation
      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

      Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

      The pleated HEPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from clogging fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning both floors and furniture

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning both floors and furniture

      The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

      QuickDraw release system for easy removal of handheld

      QuickDraw release system for easy removal of handheld

      With the QuickDraw release system you can easily remove the handheld from the stick with only one hand, so you can quickly switch between using the stick and the handheld.

      AutoOff charging system guarantees efficient use of energy

      AutoOff charging system guarantees efficient use of energy

      The AutoOff charging system automatically shuts off when the batteries are fully charged, and therefore saves energy that other systems waste.

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation give you freedom to clean everywhere.

      Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

      Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Valentine red
        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        Cyclonic HEPA filter sytem

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        In charging base
        Other accessories
        Charging base

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        850  l/min
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Battery voltage
        16.8  V
        Charging time
        7  hour(s)
        Input power (max)
        100  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        <84  dB
        Runtime
        20  minute(s)
        Suction power (max)
        17  W
        Vacuum (max)
        4  kPa

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        465 x 245 x 640  mm
        Appliances per A-box
        2
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        225 x 235 x 625  mm
        Weight of product
        3.3  kg

