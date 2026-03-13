2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC6161/04
Discontinued
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
Does this appliance perform as good as a regular vacuum cleaner?
When to replace my Philips DailyDuo vacuum's filter
How can I order new batteries for my handheld vacuum cleaner?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
How to clean the nozzle joint of my Philips DailyDuo Vacuum
How to clean my DailyDuo handheld's dust compartment
How to clean the brush of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
The brush of my Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum does not rotate
Why does the charging light sometimes light up when the battery is fully charged?
My Philips DailyDuo vacuum cleaner does not charge
My Philips DailyDuo Vacuum Cleaner does not turn on
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner
My Philips DailyDuo vacuum cleaner's suction power is low