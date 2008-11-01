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  • No more bending
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  • No more bending
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Electric sweeper

FC6126/03

No more bending
The Philips electric sweeper is great for a quick clean of floors: the fast-spinning brush roll easily picks up dirt and it is easy to maneuver. The sweeper is very silent and with its bendable stick it easily reaches difficult spots.
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Easily reaches difficult spots

No more bending

  • 4.8 V

Bendable stick

Bendable stick

The bendable stick assures an easy cleaning, even of hard to reach places. You don't have to bend anymore to clean under furniture: this sweeper bends for you.

Fast spinning brush-roll

Fast spinning brush-roll

To make your work easier, an electrically rotating brush automatically flips dirt into the Electric Sweeper's self-contained dirt chamber. Turn on the Electric Sweeper and effortlessly pick up dirt, crumbs, hair and more. This dynamic brush-roll action is safe and effective on any hard or short-pile carpeted floor in your home.

Eco-friendly NiMH battery

Eco-friendly NiMH battery

Enjoy optimal freedom of movement without a cord getting in your way. Powerful, rechargeable Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH) batteries give you up to 50 minutes of cleaning on hard floors. These NiMH batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.

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