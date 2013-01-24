Eco-friendly NiMH battery

Enjoy optimal freedom of movement without a cord getting in your way. Powerful, rechargeable Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH) batteries give you up to 50 minutes of cleaning on hard floors. These NiMH batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.