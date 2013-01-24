Home
Electric sweeper

FC6126/03
Overall Rating / 5
  No more bending
    Electric sweeper

    FC6126/03
    Overall Rating / 5

    No more bending

    The Philips electric sweeper is great for a quick clean of floors: the fast-spinning brush roll easily picks up dirt and it is easy to maneuver. The sweeper is very silent and with its bendable stick it easily reaches difficult spots.

      No more bending

      Easily reaches difficult spots

      • 4.8 V
      Bendable stick

      Bendable stick

      The bendable stick assures an easy cleaning, even of hard to reach places. You don't have to bend anymore to clean under furniture: this sweeper bends for you.

      Fast spinning brush-roll

      Fast spinning brush-roll

      To make your work easier, an electrically rotating brush automatically flips dirt into the Electric Sweeper's self-contained dirt chamber. Turn on the Electric Sweeper and effortlessly pick up dirt, crumbs, hair and more. This dynamic brush-roll action is safe and effective on any hard or short-pile carpeted floor in your home.

      Eco-friendly NiMH battery

      Eco-friendly NiMH battery

      Enjoy optimal freedom of movement without a cord getting in your way. Powerful, rechargeable Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH) batteries give you up to 50 minutes of cleaning on hard floors. These NiMH batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.

      Side brushes

      Side brushes

      The side brushes on the sweeper make sure you will get a good cleaning result, even along the walls. The brushes move the dirt from the side to the front of the sweeper, so the roller brush will pick up all the dirt.

      Unique dirt tray removal system

      Unique dirt tray removal system

      The unique dust management system gets rid of dirt, from the floor to the bin, effortlessly. One click of a button opens the chamber,allowing you to empty everything inside straight into the bin without bending down or touching any dirt.

      Soft touch handle

      The soft touch handle ensures a comfortable grip. The soft rubber coating feels gentle and gives the firm grip you need.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Comfort white and warm orange

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.21  L

      • Performance

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Battery voltage
        4.8  V
        Charging time
        16 - 18  hour(s)
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        74  dB
        Runtime
        50  minute(s)

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Bendable stick
        • Charging indication
        • Dirt tray removal system
        • Side brushes
        • Soft touch handle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        520 x 304 x 560  mm
        Appliances per A-box
        4
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        125 x 284 x 542  mm
        Weight of product
        1.8  kg

