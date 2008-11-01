2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6126/03
4.8 V
The bendable stick assures an easy cleaning, even of hard to reach places. You don't have to bend anymore to clean under furniture: this sweeper bends for you.
To make your work easier, an electrically rotating brush automatically flips dirt into the Electric Sweeper's self-contained dirt chamber. Turn on the Electric Sweeper and effortlessly pick up dirt, crumbs, hair and more. This dynamic brush-roll action is safe and effective on any hard or short-pile carpeted floor in your home.
Enjoy optimal freedom of movement without a cord getting in your way. Powerful, rechargeable Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH) batteries give you up to 50 minutes of cleaning on hard floors. These NiMH batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.
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