2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1155/98
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
6W
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.
2.7
of 5
25
Reviews
Nightclassic
17/08/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Best in class....
This is the best item in its class by far, great sound,ease of use,looks pleasing and has a small footprint. I especially like the feature of auto time sync when you place you're phone in the cradle....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker
Rozigurl
04/05/2017
New Zealand
Love love love this product!!! A+
Very easy and realible to use. Charges iphone perfect, listen to music. Has a wide range for such a small device. Very happy with purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker
Sherbert
03/09/2026
US
Charges phone AND quality speakers
Charges phone AND plays music out a quality speaker… and displays time. I had both types with my old iphone 4 but after I got an iphone 5 I got this. Worked thru my iphone 12 then my next iphone changed to usb c.
This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker
Date of Use 2026-09-01
This review was made for DS1155 docking speaker
Date of Use 2026-09-01